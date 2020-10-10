Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 10.9.20

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Donald G. Cavier, 50, of Rocklin, has been reappointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Housing Finance Agency, where he has served as Chief Deputy Director since 2015. Cavier held multiple positions at the Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency from 1998 to 2015, including Director of Finance, Finance Manager and Financial Analyst/Supervising Auditor. He held multiple positions at The Money Store – First Union Bank from 1995 to 1998, including Senior Internal Auditor and Underwriter. Cavier was Inventory Control Auditor at Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation from 1994 to 1995. He was an Underwriter at American Portfolio Services Inc. from 1993 to 1994. Cavier is a member of the Fannie Mae Rural Duty to Serve Advisory Council and the Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $228,000. Cavier is registered without party preference.

Rebecca N. Franklin, 34, of Sacramento, has been appointed Director of Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance at the California Housing Finance Agency. Franklin has been Director of Innovation at the California State Compensation Insurance Fund since 2019. She was Enterprise Risk Manager at the California Public Employees’ Retirement System from 2015 to 2019. Franklin held multiple positions at the California State Teachers Retirement System from 2012 to 2015, including Associate Management and Organizational Planning Consultant and Program Strategic Planning and Performance Analyst. She earned a Doctor of Education degree in educational and organizational leadership from the University of the Pacific and a Master of Arts degree in organizational leadership from Gonzaga University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $134,400. Franklin is registered without party preference.

Timothy S. Hsu, 49, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Director of Home Ownership at the California Housing Finance Agency, where he has served as Director of Home Ownership since 2018. He held multiple positions at the Housing Finance Agency from 2003 to 2018, including Director of Financing, Financing Risk Manager and Financing Officer. Hsu was Vice President of Goldman Sachs and Co. from 2003 to 2004. He was Senior Quantitative Consultant at CFX Incorporated from 1995 to 2002. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $210,000. Hsu is a Democrat.

Francesc R. Marti, 36, of Sacramento, has been reappointed Director of Legislation at the California Housing Finance Agency, where he has served as Director of Legislation since 2018. Marti was Assistant Commissioner of Governmental Affairs at the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development from 2016 to 2018. He was Finance Director for Senate Leader Jeffrey D. Klein at the New York State Senate from 2013 to 2016. Marti was Supervising Analyst for the Intergovernmental Relations Taskforce at the New York City’s Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget from 2008 to 2013. He earned a Master of Public Administration degree in public policy analysis and public finance from the New York University Wagner School of Public Service. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $150,000. Marti is a Democrat.

Claire Tauriainen, 48, of El Dorado Hills, has been reappointed General Counsel at the California Housing Finance Agency, where she has served as General Counsel since 2018. She was Assistant General Counsel at the California Housing Finance Agency from 2007 to 2018. Tauriainen was Associate Attorney at the Stockdale Law Firm from 2006 to 2007. She was Associate Broker at Realty World – Point Richmond from 2002 to 2005. Tauriainen was an Attorney at McNamara, Dodge, Ney, Beatty, Slattery, Borges & Ambacher LLP from 2002 to 2003. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of the Pacific, McGeorge School of Law. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $197,196. Tauriainen is a Democrat.

Tyrone Buckley, 43, of Sacramento, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Director of Fair Housing at the California Department of Housing and Community Development, where he has served as Senior Policy Specialist since 2019. Buckley was Policy Director at Housing California from 2015 to 2019. He was a Legislative Advocate at the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation from 2012 to 2015. Buckley was Policy Director at Sacramento Housing Alliance from 2011 to 2012. He was Executive Director at Clean & Sober from 2010 to 2011. Buckley was Diversity Coordinator and Legislative Advocate at the Planning and Conservation League/PCL Foundation from 2001 to 2005. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Davis School of Law and a Master of City and Regional Planning degree from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $115,200. Buckley is a Democrat.

Jacqueline Jackson, 64, of San Diego, has been appointed to the California Commission on Disability Access. Jackson has been a Non-Profit Management Consultant since 1994. She was Development Director and Consultant for the San Diego Center for the Blind from 2002 to 2004, Director of Charter School Development of Norman and Norman, Inc. from 1996 to 2005 and an Education Consultant for the School Futures Research Foundation from 1994 to 1996. She is a member of the State Independent Living Council, California Able Board, County of San Diego Registrar of Voters Accessibility Advisory Committee and the Public Utilities Commission Deaf and Disabled Telecommunications Program. Jackson earned a Master of Education degree from the University of San Diego. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Jackson is a Democrat.

