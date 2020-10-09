Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Delphi Energy Corp. Announces Extension of Stay Period

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delphi Energy Corp. (“Delphi” or the “Company”) announces that it has obtained an order from the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta (the “Court”) granted in Delphi’s proceedings under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (the “CCAA”) extending the stay period to October 30, 2020.

Additional Information

Delphi and certain of its subsidiaries were granted an initial order and protection under the CCAA on April 14, 2020. PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. has been appointed by the Court as monitor in the CCAA proceedings. Materials publicly filed in the CCAA proceedings, including copies of the initial order of the Court, are available on the monitor’s website at http://www.pwc.com/ca/delphi. Delphi will continue to provide updates regarding its restructuring as developments warrant.

About Delphi Energy Corp.

Delphi Energy Corp. is a junior E&P producer of liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has achieved strong operational results through the development of its high quality Montney property, uniquely positioned in the deep basin of northwest Alberta. Delphi is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta.

