RE: I 89 Travel Lane Closure North Bound mm 42

Both Lanes of 89 NB mm 42 approximately 1 mile south of exit 5 are currently closed due to the vehicle fire. Please seek alternate routes.

From: Knox, Pamela via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, October 9, 2020 7:28 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: I 89 Travel Lane Closure North Bound mm 42

