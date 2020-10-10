I 89 Travel Lane Closure North Bound mm 42
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Interstate 89 NB mm 42 will have that travel lane closed down due to a vehicle fire and will be closed until further notice. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.
Please drive carefully.
