I 89 Travel Lane Closure North Bound mm 42

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate 89 NB mm 42 will have that travel lane closed down due to a vehicle fire and will be closed until further notice. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111 / PSAP Fax 802-878-3173