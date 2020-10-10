Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 648 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,557 in the last 365 days.

I 89 Travel Lane Closure North Bound mm 42

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 NB mm 42 will have that travel lane closed down due to a vehicle fire and will be closed until further notice. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

Pamela Knox

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

You just read:

I 89 Travel Lane Closure North Bound mm 42

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.