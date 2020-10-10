RE: I 89 Travel Lane Closure North Bound mm 42

The Passing Lane of 89 NB mm 42 has reopened for traffic, the travel lane is still currently closed. Expect delays and please seek alternate routes.

Both Lanes of 89 NB mm 42 approximately 1 mile south of exit 5 are currently closed due to the vehicle fire. Please seek alternate routes.

