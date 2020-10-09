2020-10-09 11:07:36.65 Kirkwood Man Wins $100,000 Scratchers Prize

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jerome Dwyer recently won a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Break the Bank” Scratchers ticket.

Dwyer purchased the winning ticket at Circle K, 12804 Manchester Road, in Des Peres.

Break the Bank” is a $5 Scratchers game with more than $8.3 million in unclaimed prizes, including three more top prizes of $100,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.

In FY20, players in St. Louis County, where the winning ticket was sold, won more than $179 million in Missouri Lottery prizes. During the same time period, retailers received more than $17 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $29 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county. 

