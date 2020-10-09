Health officials investigate Salmonella cases linked to NéktƏr Juice Bar in Woodbury October 9, 2020 State’s second COVID-19 saliva testing site to open Wednesday in Winona

News Release October 9, 2020

Contact information

State health officials are investigating an outbreak of salmonellosis associated with NéktƏr Juice Bar in Woodbury. Nine Minnesotans so far have been sickened with a specific variant of Salmonella Paratyphi B infections.

The nine cases identified as part of this outbreak range in age from 20 to 82 years, but with a median age of 26. The cases became ill between Aug. 27 and Sept. 21. Two cases have been hospitalized; all are recovering. All of the cases live in or visited East metro counties.

Health officials say anyone who is experiencing severe symptoms of salmonellosis after consuming menu items from NéktƏr should talk to their health care provider.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to two weeks after exposure.

Since many cases of salmonellosis do not seek health care and get tested, the number of ill people that are part of this outbreak is likely to be larger than the number of cases identified, health officials said. They want people who have symptoms of salmonellosis, but who have not yet sought health care, to mention this outbreak to their provider if they seek health care.

The investigation to date has found that the cases consumed a variety of menu items (juices, smoothies, or bowls) from NéktƏr Juice Bar in Woodbury from mid-August to Sept. 20. It is possible that infections in people who became ill after visiting the establishment more recently have not yet been detected.

Investigators from MDH and Washington County Public Health and Environment are working on identifying a specific food item source of the outbreak; in the meantime, NéktƏr Juice Bar in Woodbury has cleaned, sanitized and restocked ingredients.

Salmonella infections usually clear in five to seven days, but 28% of laboratory-confirmed cases require hospitalization. Many Salmonella infections in otherwise healthy people do not require medical treatment. More serious infections occasionally occur. For those who seek health care, most do not require antibiotics. However, antibiotic treatment may be warranted in some cases. If you’ve consumed these products, become ill and are concerned about your health, consult your health care provider.

Approximately 700-1000 Salmonella infections are reported each year in Minnesota. More information on Salmonella and how to prevent it can be found on the MDH website at Salmonellosis (Salmonella).

-MDH-

Doug Schulz Minnesota Department of Health Communications 651-201-4993 doug.schultz@state.mn.us