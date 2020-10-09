Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Uniti Files Prospectus Supplement Solely to Register Resale of Shares Issued in Windstream Settlement

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to register the resale of approximately 18.2 million shares of its common stock (the “Shares”). The Shares were previously issued to certain creditors of Windstream in connection with the settlement between Uniti and Windstream. Uniti filed the prospectus supplement to satisfy its obligations under the previously disclosed stock purchase agreements relating to the issuance of the Shares, and the filing of the prospectus supplement is not necessarily indicative of any sales by the holders of the Shares. No shares will be issued or sold by Uniti pursuant to such prospectus supplement.

ABOUT UNITI

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States. Additional information about Uniti can be found on its website at www.uniti.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS:

Mark A. Wallace, 501-850-0866
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
mark.wallace@uniti.com

Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
bill.ditullio@uniti.com

