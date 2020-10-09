Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
President regrets death of Uíge governor

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 9 - President João Lourenço Friday in Luanda expressed consternation at the death, of disease, of northern Uíge province governor, Sérgio Luther Rescova. ,

"It was with deep consternation that I have just learned, earlier today evening, of Sérgio Luther Rescova, governor of Uíge province, of disease,” reads a note posted on the President’s Facebook account.

"Allow me to present to the bereaved family the most heartfelt sentiments, on my behalf, on that of my family and of the whole Executive,” reads the President’s note.

Sérgio Luther Rescova had been rushed from Uíge to Luanda’s Girassol clinic where he eventually passed away.

The deceased was born on 16 May 1980 in Uíge’s municipality of Damba.

He was the holder of a degree in Juridical and Political Science from the Universidade Católica de Angola, and a member of Parliament since September 2017, being part of the House’s Constitutional and Juridical Commission.

He also held the post of national secretary of the ruling MPLA party’s youth wing.

Between January 2019 and May 2020, Sérgio Rescova was governor of Luanda province, before being appointed governor of Uíge on 26 May this year.

