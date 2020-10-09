Hwys 1 and 59 now open to traffic in Thief River Falls (Oct. 9, 2020)

Pennington County Road 16 closed between First Street and Hwy 1/59 intersection

Bemidji, Minn. –Highways 1 and 59 in Thief River Falls, previously detoured, is now open to traffic. Motorists are advised to use caution as temporary signs and lighting will be replaced with permanent fixtures later this fall. Pennington County Road 16 is currently closed to traffic from First Street to the intersection of Highways 1 and 59 to allow for pipe placement. The closure will last approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

For more information on Thief River Falls road construction, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/thief-river-falls .

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

