Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,553 in the last 365 days.

Hwys 1 and 59 now open to traffic in Thief River Falls (Oct. 9, 2020)

Pennington County Road 16 closed between First Street and Hwy 1/59 intersection

Bemidji, Minn. –Highways 1 and 59 in Thief River Falls, previously detoured, is now open to traffic.  Motorists are advised to use caution as temporary signs and lighting will be replaced with permanent fixtures later this fall. Pennington County Road 16 is currently closed to traffic from First Street to the intersection of Highways 1 and 59 to allow for pipe placement. The closure will last approximately two weeks, weather permitting. 

For more information on Thief River Falls road construction, visit the website at www.mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/thief-river-falls.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

###

You just read:

Hwys 1 and 59 now open to traffic in Thief River Falls (Oct. 9, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.