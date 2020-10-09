New road, walks open on Hwy 24 in Annandale (Oct. 9, 2020)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is excited to announce all new lanes, cross street connections and sidewalks along Highway 24 between Highway 55 and Poplar Avenue will open this afternoon, Friday, Oct. 9.

The $4.9 million project, which began April 8, includes a new road surface, improvements to city underground utilities and expanded walks.

The project includes a newly designed downtown streetscape area with wider sidewalks, planting areas and colored concrete. Pedestrian bump-outs are installed for improved visibility of walkers about to cross the road at Chestnut Street, Cedar Street and Cherry Avenue. Bump-outs also provide shorter crosswalk distances and reduce motorist speed while at the intersection. Crews have a few off-road items to complete, including sidewalk and removal of equipment and traffic control devices.

MnDOT thanks the Annandale Community for their continued patience during the six month project to improve Highway 24. For more information on project benefits, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects/annandale/.

Future projects in the Annandale area include:

In 2022, MnDOT will resurface Highway 55 between Brown Avenue North in Annandale and the Meeker/Stearns county line, Wright County.

In 2023, MnDOT will resurface and/or reconstruct Highway 55 between Brown Avenue North and Poplar Avenue, and widen Highway 55 from Poplar Avenue to east of Annandale Boulevard to add a center left turn lane. The project will also improve sidewalks and upgrade the traffic signal system at Excelsior Avenue. More details to become available once closer to construction.

For more information on future central Minnesota projects in Wright County, visit mndot.gov/d3/projects.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

