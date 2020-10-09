Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports September 2020 Assets Under Management

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its assets under management ("AUM") as of September 30, 2020 totaled $134.3 billion. Separate accounts1 accounted for $71.7 billion of total firm AUM, while Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $62.6 billion.



ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY As of September 30, 2020 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $24,456 Global Discovery 1,313 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 15,547 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 5,054 Global Equity Team Global Equity 2,491 Non-U.S. Growth 20,514 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 5,196 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,015 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,162 International Value Team International Value 19,957 Global Value Team Global Value 18,170 Select Equity 14 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 537 Credit Team High Income 4,947 Developing World Team Developing World 6,886 Antero Peak Group2 Antero Peak 2,104 Other Assets Under Management3 925 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $134,288

1 Separate account AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, in funds (both public and private) that we sub-advise, and in our own privately offered funds.

2 Effective October 1, 2020, the Artisan Partners Thematic Team was renamed the Antero Peak Group.

3 Other Assets Under Management includes AUM managed by the Credit Team in the Credit Opportunities strategy and by the Antero Peak Group in the Antero Peak Hedge strategy, respectively. Strategy specific information has been omitted.

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

