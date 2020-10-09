Richlandtown Pike, Stoney Hill Road to Close Tuesday for Pipe Replacement in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – Richlandtown Pike in Springfield and Richland townships and Stoney Hill Road in Solebury Township and New Hope Borough, Bucks County will be closed on Tuesday, October 13, from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM for pipe replacement by Bucks County maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work locations are:

Richlandtown Pike between Quarry Road and California Road in Springfield and Richland townships. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Passer Road, State Road, Route 212 and California Road; and

Stoney Hill Road between Aquetong Road and Sugan Road in New Hope Borough and Solebury Township. During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Aquetong Road, U.S. 202 and Sugan Road.

Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. All scheduled activities are weather dependent and subject to change.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

