Florida Garage Door Pros Launches ‘Rewarding Our Warriors’ Program to Celebrate, Recognize, and Support Local Veterans

The company will be rewarding one Veteran per day with a brand-new garage door installation – free of charge.

SPRING HILL, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Florida Garage Door Pros is excited to announce the official launch of its ‘Rewarding Our Warriors’ program to recognize and celebrate the military service provided by Veterans in the state of Florida.Florida Garage Door Pros is a veteran-owned garage door installation and repair business in Spring Hill, Florida. The company believes in providing top-notch service to its customers – offering an unprecedented 100% satisfaction guarantee. Florida Garage Door Pros is also a Corporate Champion of the Wounded Warrior Project – an initiative the company is proud to support.In the company’s most recent news, Florida Garage Door Pros is announcing the launch of a new initiative – its Rewarding Our Warriors program. Running during the week of November 9th-13th (including Veteran’s Day), the program will provide one Veteran per day, Monday through Friday, with a brand-new garage door – installed free of charge.“We couldn’t be more excited for our free garage door installation event for Veterans,” says Will Faulkner, General Manager of Florida Garage Door Pros. “As a Veteran and locally owned business ourselves, we truly understand how beneficial it is for us to give back to those who selflessly serve our country. We hope that the Rewarding Our Warriors program will not only support our Veterans financially, but also help to improve their well-being too.”Veterans interested in the program can apply by emailing their contact information to door@greatesthits106.com.Florida Garage Door Pros offers a variety of professional and affordable garage door services, including:• Repairs• Installation• Openers• Screens• And more!For more information about Florida Garage Door Pros, please visit the company’s website at www.FloridaGarageDoorPros.com About the CompanyFlorida Garage Door Pros is a veteran and locally owned garage door company covering eight counties and The Villages in Florida. The company is dedicated to excellent service, which begins with finding the best and most professional talent in the garage door industry.