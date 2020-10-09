Burgum applauds opening of new U.S. Indian Police Academy to address law enforcement needs

CAMP GRAFTON, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today joined U.S. Sen. John Hoeven and other officials for the opening of the new U.S. Indian Police Academy Advanced Training Center at the North Dakota National Guard’s Camp Grafton training facility near Devils Lake, praising the project as key to meeting law enforcement needs in Indian Country and making communities safer.

Burgum joined Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Office of Justice Services Director Charles Addington, North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission Executive Director Scott Davis and Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, adjutant general of the North Dakota National Guard, who signed a memorandum of understanding with Academy Director Steven Juneau for Camp Grafton to host the academy. Hoeven, who chairs the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs and secured $2.5 million for the academy, hosted the ceremony.

The training academy originated through collaboration between several partners including Burgum, Hoeven, Davis, Dohrmann, the BIA, Department of Interior and tribal leaders. Hoeven hosted a field hearing of the Indian Affairs Committee in Bismarck in March 2019, during which Burgum testified about the need for a regional training academy to address the shortage of BIA officers in North Dakota and across the region, noting the central BIA law enforcement training facility is over 1,200 miles away in Artesia, N.M.

“This is a historic day for North Dakota and the safety of our people, our communities and our state. Providing this specialized training closer to home will create more opportunities for North Dakota tribal members and others to enter and complete law enforcement training and increase the supply of much-needed BIA and tribal police officers in our state and region,” Burgum said today. “Camp Grafton’s well-deserved reputation as one of the region’s premier training centers, thanks to our exceptional North Dakota National Guard, makes it an ideal location for this high-level training academy. We’re deeply grateful to Sen. Hoeven, Maj. Gen. Dohrmann, Scott Davis, the Department of Interior and BIA, and our tribal nations for their passion and commitment to making this academy a reality. We especially thank the chairs of the five tribal nations with whom we share geography for their ongoing collaboration and partnership built on understanding, mutual respect and a shared desire for safe communities.”

Burgum highlighted recent progress on state-tribal relations related to law enforcement, including the establishment of mutual-aid law enforcement agreements between counties and tribal nations to resolve jurisdictional issues; a change in state law last year to officially recognize BIA officers as federal agents in the North Dakota Century Code; and joint efforts to reduce drug trafficking and address behavioral health and addiction.