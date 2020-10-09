Stanford Sonoma Beefs Up Service Offerings Bringing Installations and Design In-House

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equipment supplier and furniture and fixtures manufacturer Stanford Sonoma is adding commercial kitchen installations along with restaurant back-of-house and front-of-house design to its array of service offerings.

“We are bringing a full suite of restaurant equipment and design services in-house here at Stanford Sonoma, because we believe in offering tailored solutions to our clients from start to finish,” said Trinity Hall Senior Vice President of Business Development for Stanford Sonoma LLC.

The Dallas-based stainless-steel manufacturer and equipment supplier employs a team of in-house architects, designers, engineers and craftsmen who all specialize in providing restaurant equipment and commercial kitchen solutions for all culinary concepts.

Stanford Sonoma’s team of restaurant kitchen design architects provide individualized, customized project oversight beginning with concept ideation all the way to installation. In addition, the full-service restaurant equipment provider offers factory warranty on all their equipment.

Stanford Sonoma is a low-cost, metal fabrication and equipment manufacturer with over 20 years of expertise in the foodservice industry specializing in restaurant supply and custom millwork.

About Stanford Sonoma, LLC.

Stanford Sonoma is based in Dallas, Texas and is a private, family-owned custom manufacturer for stainless steel and millwork fabrications. Since 2017, Stanford Sonoma has expanded their custom solution offerings to service a variety of sectors including restaurants, healthcare, education and retail. They currently service 375 clients and have produced over 1,600 hand-crafted solutions for businesses across the U.S. In addition, Stanford Sonoma custom manufactures 100% all-natural premium hardwood barbecue pellets free of oils, binders, chemicals and preservatives. In 2018, the office of the Secretary of Defense formally recognized Stanford Sonoma as a certified Patriotic Employer for supporting their employee’s participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force. For more information, visit https://stanfordsonoma.com/ or call 469-930-0340.

