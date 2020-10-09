Supreme Court Seeks Nominations and Applications for Board of Certified Shorthand Reporters

HONOLULU — The Hawaii Supreme Court is seeking nominations or applications for three unpaid positions on the six-member Hawaii Board of Certified Shorthand Reporters.

Two members selected must be “official” certified shorthand reporters who are court-employed. These members shall fill the remainder of terms expiring on October 31, 2022 and on October 31, 2023.

One member selected must be a “freelance” certified shorthand reporter who is not court employed. This term would begin on November 1, 2020 and expire on October 31, 2023.

The Board examines applicants for certification as Hawaii certified shorthand reporters and proposes rules and regulations for testing, licensing, and supervision of certified shorthand reporters; for standards governing conduct of Hawaii certified shorthand reporters; and for discipline, censure, suspension, or revocation of certification. Members serve staggered three-year terms.

Applications or nominations must be submitted to the Judiciary Communications and Community Relations Office, by mail to 417 South King Street, Honolulu, Hawaii 96813, by facsimile to 539-4801, or by e-mail to pao@courts.hawaii.gov

Applications or nominations must include, at minimum:

A brief biography or resume of the applicant or nominee, including the applicant’s or nominee’s current employment.

At least two references.

If a nominee, an agreement to be a nominee.

The names of all applicants or nominees will be made public in an announcement seeking comments about them. After comments are received, the Hawaii Supreme Court will select individuals to fill the vacancies.