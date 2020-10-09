I-90 Fairmont to Blue Earth very nearly complete (Oct. 9, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Interstate 90 travelers between Fairmont and Blue Earth can breathe a sigh of relief as only a few short lane restrictions remain as the 2-year construction project closes in on completion.

Lane closures remain on the eastbound and westbound lanes just east of Fairmont near the railroad and Center Creek Bridges.

They are less than one-half mile in length and will remain in place about one more week to finish some pipe work followed by minor lane and shoulder closures for an additional week.

The 2019-20 project included resurfacing the sixteen miles of both westbound (2019) and eastbound (2020) interstate lanes with concrete for a long-term fix as well as making improvements at bridges, culverts and drainage pipes. The project also included adding interchange lighting at County Highways 53 and 1.

More information can be found at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/i90fairmontblueearth/.

Croell, Inc. of New Hampton, Iowa was awarded the project with a bid of $38,540,707.

###