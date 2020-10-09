Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Video: Carrying what you need gives you the confidence to go deeper to find game

Hunting Idaho's backcountry in the fall and winter can be a mental challenge as well as a physical one. Going miles from a road or trail and downing a large animal and then getting it processed and ready to take out is a big challenge. 

An Idaho hunter shares how taking a fully loaded pack into the backcountry gives her the confidence to hunt animals knowing she can do it safely and handle whatever she encounters on her trip, even if it's spending a little longer out there than she planned. 

 

 

