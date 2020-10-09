Currency Research Announces Launch of New Payments Directory Service: a Single Source for Global Information on Payments
The new Payments Directory Service will be officially launched at the Central Bank Payments Conference, held 13 – 15 October, 2020.
As we continue with our mission to inspire and progress industry efficiency, we are thrilled to announce the world’s first global resource for currency and payment systems services”COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currency Research (CR), the leading global resource for central banks, their suppliers, and the related supply chain for currency and payment systems, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Payments Directory Service. The new service will be officially launched at the virtual Central Bank Payments Conference, held from October 13th to 15th, 2020. Registration for this highly acclaimed event is still open.
— Jens Seidl
On a mission to inspire and progress industry dialogue and efficiency across cash and payments through their core initiatives of Conferences, Consulting, Communication, and Community, CR believes that education and communication are fundamental to growth and innovation within any industry.
The organization’s new Payments Directory Service is now available online to visitors and new suppliers. It will become a single source for information regarding payments, globally, and as such, is unprecedented.
“As we continue with our mission to inspire and progress industry efficiency, we are thrilled to announce the world’s first global resource for currency and payment systems services,” says CR spokesperson Jens Seidl. “The new site is exceptionally easy to navigate, and offers a host of new features for both customers and suppliers.”
New suppliers can sign up to be listed on the platform quickly and easily, and will have complete control of their directory listing, including the options for adding logos, videos and social media links for Payments Directory customers, along with many other interesting features.
For more information about the new CR Payments Directory or to sign up, visit the website at https://payments-directory.com.
About Currency Research
CR has been providing meaningful conferences and experiences to the worldwide cash and payments communities since the first Currency Conference in 1992. Having established deep-rooted and long-time relationships with the central banks around the world for over 25 years, CR takes great pride in being the independent resource for the currency industry.
CR provides services to central banks, printing works, mints, corporations, commercial banks, financial institutions, suppliers, and other organizations operating in the cash and payments industries.
Jens Seidl
Currency Research
+49 172 68 68 577
email us here