Construction of a Roundabout at Route 62 and East State Street in Hermitage, Mercer County to Move into the Final Phase

​The construction of the single-lane roundabout at the intersection of Route 62 and East State Street (Route 3008) in the City of Hermitage, Mercer County is expected to move into Phase 5 of work the next week.

As part of the final phase of work, the barrier wall will be removed, and the final paving will be completed on the northern portion on of the roundabout near the mall entrance. The work will require some traffic restrictions with flaggers. Motorists are encouraged to find other routes during active work hours, as delays are expected.

The Shenango Valley Mall entrance leg of the roundabout is expected to open the week of October 19, 2020. The full opening of the roundabout is anticipated to take place the week of October 26, 2020.

Until that time, Route 62 remains closed near the entrance to Red Lobster. A car detour is posted using Route 18 and East State Street. A truck detour is posted using Route 18, Route 418 (Maple Drive), and East State Street.

Additional work, including highway lighting installation, at the intersection is scheduled to continue into November 2020.

Throughout construction, delays are anticipated near the project area, especially during morning and afternoon peak rush hour traffic volume times. Motorists are urged to alternate routes whenever possible. Access to all the businesses will be maintained throughout the project.

Changes in traffic patterns and other information related to the project can be found online at www.penndot.gov/ShenangoRoundabout. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

The contractor is Kirila Contractors, Inc. of Brookfield, Ohio. The contract cost is $3,896,000, which is to be paid entirely with federal funds.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

