RIDE to Host October 9 Event to Celebrate AmeriCorps Opening Day

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – On Friday, October 9 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) and ServeRI will host AmeriCorps Opening Day, in partnership with the AmeriCorps Office of Regional Operations, to recognize the commitment and contributions AmeriCorps members make to Rhode Island communities.

Media and the public can participate in the virtual event by registering at www.serverhodeisland.com/openingday.

AmeriCorps will provide more than 3,100 individuals the opportunity to commit to long-term volunteer projects to meet education, housing, health, environmental, and other community needs across Rhode Island over the next year. They will join more than 270,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers serving in more than 45,000 locations nationwide. AmeriCorps helps make service to others a cornerstone of our national culture.

“I have been amazed and impressed to watch Rhode Islanders step forward over the past year to deliver for their communities during these challenging times,” said Angélica Infante-Green, Commissioner of Education, an AmeriCorps alum. “I am excited to celebrate our outstanding AmeriCorps members for committing their time, energy, and talents to make our communities and our state better for all of us.”

Kasim Yarn, Director of the Rhode Island Office of Veterans Services, will deliver the AmeriCorps Pledge. “AmeriCorps members have seen the challenges of 2020 and are stepping up to serve,” said Director Yarn. “This will be a great opportunity to thank them for their perseverance to get things done for Rhode Island.”

RIDE operates ServeRI, the Governor-appointed state service commission that coordinates Rhode Island’s AmeriCorps programs and promotes volunteering across the state. RIDE and ServeRI awarded $1.3 million in AmeriCorps grants and $800,000 in AmeriCorps Education Awards for fiscal year 2021. This year, Rhode Island’s ServeRI AmeriCorps members will serve with:

FabNewport : Nine AmeriCorps members will mentor K-12 students and support families to boost attendance with hybrid learning in Newport, Rhode Island.

: Nine AmeriCorps members will mentor K-12 students and support families to boost attendance with hybrid learning in Newport, Rhode Island. Family Service of Rhode Island : Twenty AmeriCorps members will help Providence communities with coronavirus relief programs and support K-5 student attendance.

: Twenty AmeriCorps members will help Providence communities with coronavirus relief programs and support K-5 student attendance. Farm Fresh Rhode Island : Four AmeriCorps members will expand fresh food delivery to schools and food pantries and conduct nutrition education.

: Four AmeriCorps members will expand fresh food delivery to schools and food pantries and conduct nutrition education. Learning Community : Ten AmeriCorps members will deliver distance-learning lessons in mathematics and reading to K-8 students in Central Falls.

: Ten AmeriCorps members will deliver distance-learning lessons in mathematics and reading to K-8 students in Central Falls. NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley : Fifteen AmeriCorps members will provide financial and housing counseling to ensure Rhode Islanders remain in, or transition into, safe and healthy homes.

: Fifteen AmeriCorps members will provide financial and housing counseling to ensure Rhode Islanders remain in, or transition into, safe and healthy homes. Providence After School Alliance : Twenty AmeriCorps members will provide Providence middle school students with enrichment activities through distance learning and in-person programs at Providence Recreation Centers.

: Twenty AmeriCorps members will provide Providence middle school students with enrichment activities through distance learning and in-person programs at Providence Recreation Centers. Providence Children's Museum : Sixteen AmeriCorps members will conduct STEAM education lessons to PreK-5 students.

: Sixteen AmeriCorps members will conduct STEAM education lessons to PreK-5 students. Rhode Island Office of Veteran Services : Three AmeriCorps members will provide military veterans and service families counseling services at the Community College of Rhode Island (Warwick), Rhode Island College, and the University of Rhode Island.

: Three AmeriCorps members will provide military veterans and service families counseling services at the Community College of Rhode Island (Warwick), Rhode Island College, and the University of Rhode Island. Teach For America : Fifty-five AmeriCorps members will teach in Providence County to increase reading and STEM proficiency.

: Fifty-five AmeriCorps members will teach in Providence County to increase reading and STEM proficiency. TerraCorps: Ten AmeriCorps members will conduct environmental projects with nonprofit organizations focused on land and water conservation and sustainable community agriculture.

Individuals looking to serve and organizations seeking AmeriCorps funding can learn more at www.serverhodeisland.com.