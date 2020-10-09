Vitale Bill to Allow Pharmacists to Administer COVD-19 Vaccines Clears Committee

Trenton – To prepare the state to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, the Senate Health, Human Services and Senior Citizens Committee approved legislation sponsored by Senator Joseph F. Vitale to authorize pharmacists to administer the vaccine, once it has gained FDA approval.

“For years, pharmacists have played an integral role in helping administer vaccines to the community, while playing an important role in disease prevention” said Senator Vitale (D-Middlesex). “Currently, pharmacies can administer a wide range of vaccines to patients at significantly lower healthcare costs than physician practices and other medical settings. Once a coronavirus vaccine is available, it is crucial that it is accessible, affordable, and convenient for everyone across the state to prevent another wave of infection.”

The bill, S-2889, would allow pharmacists, pharmacy externs and pharmacy interns to administer immunizations authorized by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the prevention of COVID-19.

Under the bill, pharmacists, pharmacy externs and pharmacy interns may administer an influenza vaccine and other drugs to a patient three years of age or older.

This bill was approved from the Senate Health Committee today by a vote of 6-1.