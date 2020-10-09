Canadian Company QuincyToldMe Inspires Imagination of Children Around the World with Innovative, Interactive Products

On a mission to make children smile, QuincyToldMe products are receiving rave reviews from happy parents.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Family owned and operated company QuincyToldMe is fast becoming known for its remarkable new educational toys that are specifically designed to keep children inquisitive and entertained while they learn new skills. The company’s flagship product is ‘Quincy’ the robot. The idea for Quincy was originally inspired by a loving mother who was working from home but didn’t have time to draw with her daughter. Quincy became her daughter’s magician best friend who helped her to learn and draw, and this friendly robot is now helping hundreds of other children around the world.“Our goal is to share our friend Quincy with children everywhere,” says company founder Mafous Lala. “Quincy will teach your child to draw, calculate, count and spell in English in a really fun way. He has a unique way of inspiring young imaginations, and most importantly, he inspires incredible joy and happiness in learning.”All of QuincyToldMe products are interactive in nature and designed to develop one or more skills in children. Products are categorized for children up to and over the age of three, and subscription boxes are also available.Quincy The Wizard Artist, the company’s best selling product, is a mechanical wizard that teaches children how to draw, spell and count quickly and easily. Addressing a wide range of educational subjects, the device interacts with the user in a fun and conversational way, encouraging children to learn how to draw and spell common objects. Quincy offers spelling games and math games, and will even answer math-related questions.Other popular items include the Thermal Printing Kids Camera, Kids Walkie Talkie with Camera, 3D Pen Sets, rattles and teething toys for babies and a lot more.QuincyToldMe products are receiving rave reviews all over the web:“A teacher and a friend. Great for kids learning to read and write. Both my 7 and 4 year old get hours of fun and entertainment out of it while learning new things...Highly recommend!” ~ Marie-Eve J.The company is currently offering 10% discount off first orders over $149. For more information about these remarkable products, visit the website at www.quincytoldme.com