Agrochemicals Market Set To Grow At a CAGR of 4.2% by 2026
Agrochemicals are specially engineered chemical products for use in agriculture in order to enhance crop productivity and protect the crops from pests.5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, PORTLAND, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Agrochemicals Market by Type (Fertilizers and Pesticides): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global agrochemicals industry garnered $241.6 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $336.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019 to 2026.
Prime determinants of market
Increase in population and subsequent surge in demand for food, limited agricultural land, soil degradation, and rise in awareness drive the growth of the global agrochemicals market. However, potential harms related to usage of synthetic pesticides including 2, 4-D, and atrazine herbicide restrain the market growth. Usage of agrochemicals in higher concentration results in surface water pollution and adversely affects the environment. Thus, manufacturing of bio-based fertilizers and pesticides offer numerous opportunities in coming years.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/532
Detailed segmentation
The report segments the global agrochemicals market into type and geography. Based on type, the fertilizers segment garnered the highest revenue and contributed to the largest share in terms of volume of the market in 2018. This is due to the issues raised from soil degradation and high population. The research also analyzes the pesticides segment.
Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the global agrochemicals market, and is estimated to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. This is due to huge percentage of land available to carry out agricultural activities and a large number of ongoing agricultural activities in highly populated regions including India and China. Moreover, LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate, portraying a CAGR of 5.4% from 2019 to 2026. North America would register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes the European region.
For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/532
Leading market players
• Agrium Inc.
• Bayer AG
• BASF SE
• Dow AgroSciences LLC
• E. I. du Pont Nemours and Company
• Monsanto Company
• Sumitomo Chemical Co.
• Syngenta AG
• The Mosaic Co.
• Yara International ASA
Acess Full Summary@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agrochemicals-market
About Us
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research
Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketresearcht
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn