My Corporate Trainer Announces Addition of Two Board Members
Innovative Learning Management System for auto dealers adds two industry-leading executives to its Board of Directors
We are extremely excited to have Les and Jeff on the board of My Corporate Trainer ... Both will bring their vast knowledge and expertise to help guide our business,”CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Corporate Trainer, a Learning Management System which helps auto dealerships plan, organize, and execute a strategic training initiative that drives operational efficiency and accountability, today announced the appointment of two board members, Lester Shapiro and Jeff Recor.
— Chuck McGraw, CEO of My Corporate Trainer
Lester (Les) Shapiro served as Vice President Program Development of Aon Corporation, an international diversified financial services company once headquartered In Chicago Illinois, and now in London England. He has over three decades of experience as an expert in learning objectives, program development, training evaluation, and interactive training methodology.
Shapiro has developed over 5,000 hours of training on sales, management, and customer relations, as well as training design and technical subjects. Over 300,000 individuals have participated in programs he developed within the auto industry. His student-centered, performance-based guided discovery training method has received broad acceptance by instructors and developers all over the world. Shapiro is also a published author of the Training Effectiveness Handbook.
Jeff Recor is passionate about improving cybersecurity education. He created the Information Assurance program at Walsh College and in 2003 was recognized as the Iowa Educator of the Year by the National Security Agency. Currently, he serves as the global leader for IRM solutions at Accenture, which he recently joined through the acquisition of his company, Sargon Solutions, Inc. This is the third security company Recor has successfully built up and sold. Before founding, growing, and then selling Sargon Solutions to Accenture, Recor spent 15 years creating and leading the risk technology practices at several large advisory and accounting firms, garnering recognition as the top governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) practitioner from several industry analyst firms. An early contributor to the cybersecurity profession, Recor helped create industry standards and certifications and was also instrumental in the creation of the Michigan FBI InfraGard and US Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force.
“We are extremely excited to have Les and Jeff on the board of My Corporate Trainer. Jeff’s unique 20+ years of expertise in governance, risk, and compliance make him an invaluable source of advice to help in our development and expansion. And Les has been my mentor for many years. His knowledge of the ins and outs of training effectiveness is second to none. Both will bring their vast knowledge and expertise to help guide our business,” said Chuck McGraw, CEO of My Corporate Trainer.
My Corporate Trainer was launched in September by Marcom Technologies Inc., the only phone training company to listen to, critique, and score every incoming sales and service opportunity call within automotive. It is a customizable training platform that takes Marcom’s expertise from over 30 years of training automotive professionals and helps dealerships plan, organize, and execute a strategic training initiative that will drive operational efficiency and accountability across their store.
Built from the ground up to help dealership staff follow procedures for success in every department, regardless of the employee’s experience, My Corporate Trainer is a Learning Management System (LMS) with a twist. Classes are instructor-led by the employees based on the needs of the individual dealership, not outside trainers, or generic videos. The goal is to teach dealerships how to be self-sustaining as it pertains to education.
For more information on My Corporate Trainer, please visit www.mycorporatetrainer.com.
About My Corporate Trainer:
My Corporate Trainer is a company started by Chuck McGraw, Casey McGraw, and Amol Oak to provide inexpensive, quality training. Through a series of courses, dealership staff members continue their education throughout their careers. The result is a path to success for each member of the dealership’s team so they can jump into their job roles quickly, with maximum impact. The My Training Application includes hundreds of hours of proven behavior-driven training skills and classes that are fully customizable for each client. Fun gamification features, including customizable avatars, progress achievements, and level-up opportunities keep the learners engaged and working toward their certification goals.
sara F Callahan
Carter West Public Relations
+1 727-288-2159
email us here