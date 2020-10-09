Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Make Me Yellow.com gives people the chance to become part of cartoon history

The Make Me Yellow crew is recreating your existing photos in the style of the Simpsons.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Make Me Yellow crew is recreating your existing photos in the style of the Simpsons.

The team said that they consider it incredible to see how many people from every corner of the globe who share the love and the passion for this show and its characters. This is the reason why they have said that they love to give people the chance to become part of the Simpsons universe.

Those who seek the simpsonize me treatment are going to feel extremely happy with the results. The Make Me Yellow.com team will take their photos and give them the Yellow treatment.

Check their website for detailed information and get to know how they have turned so many people into these timeless characters. You can browse the content and see how much love and dedication is given to each simpsonized individual. https://makemeyellow.com/simpsonize/

Make Me Yellow Samples

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Social Media


