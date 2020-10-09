The market Leader of GROUP GREETING ECARDS, WishYoo, Launches Resellers Program to Help Main Street.
Leading e-card platform, WishYoo, announces its commitment to help Americans, by allowing individuals and charities to sell their own branded group cards.SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- October 10, 2020.
Leading e-card platform, WishYoo, proudly announces its commitment to help Americans get back on their feet, by allowing individuals and charities to create and sell their own branded group e-greeting cards.
“Helping people stay connected during these uncertain times is at the core of WishYoo’s mission. We want to help kids and adults to engage with their friends and relatives in a very personal and emotional way, preserving handwritten memories from those special days.” Says Ignacio Doncel, the company’s founder and CEO. He added, “…Now we are also allowing individuals and charities to benefit from our patented technology by selling e-cards and price them as their own products, without having to pay a dime in advance. If after selling their cards, they can share any part of their profits with us, that will be fine. If not, there are no questions asked and we’ll keep providing them with cards that can help them make ends meet.”
WishYoo also works with businesses of all sizes and it is today the preferred choice for companies looking to recognize and reward employees, offering them the closest experience to a traditional paper card.
At Schools, WishYoo is used by hundreds of PTAs worldwide who need an on-the-go solution to create greeting e-cards that keep students, teachers and parents collaborating and celebrating together.
Creating a card on Wishyoo.com takes less than 2 minutes and provides those involved, with convenience, savings, and the possibility of signing a card without having to provide any personal information.
The flexible co-gifting capability offered by WishYoo includes, but is not limited to, gift cards and charitable donations.
WishYoo collaborates with charities worldwide that need to boost their fundraising capabilities at the grassroots level, helping them reach their funding goals quickly and efficiently.
For more information, visit WishYoo.com.
Contact Person: Emma T.
Email: emmat@wishyoo.com
Website: www.wishyoo.com
Emma T
WishYoo
+1 9543360762
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook