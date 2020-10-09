New Hope Network Announces Winners of the 2020 Natural Products Expo Spark Change NEXTY Awards

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Hope Network has announced the winners of the 2020 Natural Products Expo Spark Change NEXTY Awards, the leading awards program which recognizes outstanding products in the natural products industry that inspire a healthy and sustainable future for people and the planet. The winners were announced during the organization’s virtual Modern Health event, which is the third event in the Spark Change journey, concluding in November.



The NEXTY Awards are a twice-annual awards program connected to New Hope Network's Natural Products Expos and digital events. They were created to recognize the pinnacle of excellence in the natural products industry, elevating impactful CPG brands and products.

In the Flagship NEXTY Awards program, winners are determined through a two-tier judging process involving New Hope Network content experts and invited industry judges. During the first phase, more than 725 entries were whittled down to 72 finalists in 23 categories. In the final judging round, a single winner was selected in each category through intense deliberation. The 2020 Natural Products Expo Spark Change NEXTY Award winners include the following:

Best New Mission-Based Product: Atlantic Sea Farms Ready-Cut Kelp

Best New Natural Living Product: Fontana Candle Company Essential Oil Candles

Best New Meat, Dairy or Animal-Based Product: Seemore Meats & Veggies La Dolce Beet-a Sausages

Best Condition-Specific Supplement: Natural Stacks Serotonin Brain Food

Best New Condiment: Atlantic Sea Farms Fermented Seaweed Salad

Best New Personal Care Product: The Human Beauty Movement Herban Wisdom Facial Oil

Best New Natural Kids Product: Country Life Vitamins Gut Connection Kids

Best New Organic Beverage: Uncle Matt's Organic Ultimate Immune Orange Juice

Best Environmentally Responsible Packaging: Earthseed The Complete Multivitamin for Vegans

Best New Product Supporting a Healthy Microbiome: Uplifting Results Labs Muniq

Best New Savory or Salty Snack: Healthy Oceans Seafood Company Pescavore Ahi Tuna Jerky Strips

Best New Meat Alternative or Dairy Alternative: Good Catch Foods Plant-Based Crab Cakes

Best New Frozen Product: AYO Foods Frozen West African Meals

Best New Organic Food: Dahlicious DAH! Organic Alphonso Mango Almond Yogurt

Best New Supplement: Quicksilver Scientific Immune Charge+

Best New Hemp-CBD Product: Winged Women's Relaxation Chocolates

Best New Sweet Snack: Patagonia Provisions Organic Chile Mango

Best New Sweet or Dessert: Revolution Gelato Mini Gelato Pie

Best New Tea or Coffee: Minna Cherry Cacao Green Tea

Best New Ready to Drink Beverage: Sunwink Hibiscus Mint Unwind

Best New Pantry Food: Carrington Farms Ground Lupin Bean

Best New Special Diet Food: Partake Foods Soft Baked Cookie Butter Cookies

Best New Sports Nutrition or Active Lifestyle Product: Apres Sea Salt Chocolate Plant-Based Protein Replenishment



Additionally, New Hope Network partners with technology company Sampler for the twice-annual NEXTY Consumer Choice Awards, a branch of the NEXTY Awards program that allows brands to have their product sampled with 1,000 targeted health-conscious consumers and in turn receive valuable product ratings and feedback. The consumers who receive the product collectively select the finalists and winners via their product ratings. Winners of the 2020 Natural Products Expo Spark Change NEXTY Consumer Choice Awards include:

Food or Beverage: Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce

Supplement, Personal Care or Natural Living: Flora Elderberry+ Immune Booster

“Despite the challenges in 2020 for the industry as a whole, the caliber of Spark Change NEXTY Award submissions was impressive and inspiring,” said Chris McGurrin, manager of the NEXTY Awards program at New Hope Network. “Product innovation and progressive thinking has not slowed down, and the NEXTY winners have set a high benchmark for consumer packaged goods in the industry going forward, with incredible thoughtfulness in product innovation across numerous categories.”

With the cancellation of Natural Products Expo East 2020 because of the global COVID-19 crisis, the winners in each category were awarded by New Hope Network on October 7, 2020 through the virtual Spark Change event. The video is archived for viewing online, and winners can be found in the online gallery.

Learn more about the NEXTY awards at nextyawards.com.

Contact:

Courtney Curzi

New Hope Network

Public Relations

pr@newhope.com