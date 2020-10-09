Indian American Republican Danny Gaekwad launches ad blitz for Trump
Trump Hai Toh, Safe Hai”OCALA, FLORIDA, USA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With President Donald Trump trailing in the polls, an avid Indian American supporter has launched an ad campaign on 30 Indian channels, targeting the community which has emerged as a key constituency in the 2020 presidential election.
— Danny Gaekwad
Taking a cue from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign slogan, “Modi Hai to Mumkin Hai” (“With Modi, it’s possible”), the “Trump Hai to Safe Hai” (“With Trump, it’s safe”) campaign highlights the U.S. president’s support for India and his commitment to maintain law order and economic recovery, among other topics.
“I saw that President Trump is wounded in the race. So I’m spending my own money to support him,” Ocala, Florida,-based serial entrepreneur Digvijay “Danny” Gaekwad told the American Bazaar.
“In recent months, I have had opportunities to engage the president and Vice President Mike Pence in person,” he said. “I’m convinced that Trump is the right person to lead America and spearhead an economic recovery.”
“Indian American votes are going to be crucial in battleground states such as Pennsylvania, Florida, Michigan and Ohio,” said the Baroda, Gujarat, -born Gaekwad. “I believe Indian television channels are the best way to reach many of the first-generation voters from the community.”
Adapting another Modi slogan that the Trump campaign used in the 2016 election, a one-minute ad urges 1.8 million Indian American voters to get Trump back into office again.
The “Ek Bar Aur, Trump Sarkar!!!” (“Once more, Trump administration”) ad has Gaekwad telling voters “Why Trump? Very easy. He is a friend of India. He has proved himself, he is a friend of India.”
Citing the issues of Kashmir and the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), he says, when the whole world was criticizing India and Modi, Trump never meddled in Indian affairs.
“We don’t want a president of America, who meddles in our world or tells us who is to be selected or elected or go and tell us what to do,” says Gaekwad. “We want a friend. When we need help, he helps us, when he needs help, we help them.”
“This time president Trump needs help from us,” says Gaekwad, urging Indian Americans to vote for him and get him reelected.
The ad ends with Gaekwad giving a double thumbs up and saying, “Ek Bar Aur Trump Sarkar” (“Once more, Trump administration”).
