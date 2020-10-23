Einstein.gg Announces Increase in Subscribers Reaching Fortnite Champion League

Einstein allows you to master Fortnite with the pros. Learn fast and get ahead of other players.

This training academy has helped thousands of players drastically improve their skills; and many are reaching Champion League & World Cup qualifying rounds.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Einstein.gg is pleased to announce a rise in its subscribers meeting the criteria to play in the coveted Champion League. Reaching this elite League within Fortnite is necessary to qualify for paid tournaments such as the World Cup and the DreamHack Open, and is seen by many as the threshold to becoming a pro Fortnite player.

Einstein subscribers have reached these new heights thanks to the platform’s pro-player curated content and video-based training courses. Subscribers learn never-before-revealed strategies used by teams such as FaZe Clan, 100 Thieves, Team SoloMid, and Luminosity Gaming, and quickly rise through the ranks.

“Einstein’s neural training system is proven to work,” said Thomas McLean, communications director for Einstein. “Unlike coaching and individual training, which are expensive and short-sighted, Einstein gives you strategy advice from multiple points of view on every aspect of the game. That way, you can pick up the advice you need and practice it right away on the battlefield. And if it doesn’t work? Come ask one of our pros for advice. Our hyper improvement training method is how you break barriers and reach Champion League.” Einstein is now accepting new subscribers to its training platform at https://www.einstein.gg/.

Einstein made waves in the Fortnite community earlier this year by offering its unique blended training program to users for under $10 a month. Unlike other coaching sites charging high rates for individual training sessions, Einstein connects users to pro-made courses and training videos and then allows those players to communicate with top-rated players to ask questions or seek strategic advice.

Einstein employs over a dozen pro players in the top 0.1% of global rankings to ensure their content is always fresh and relevant to the Fortnite community. The system has been successful for Einstein and for players thus far. Subscribers have reported an average ten-fold increase in wins. Einstein even goes so far as to guarantee a double in any subscriber’s KDA ratio within 7 days of signup.

With the regular addition of new training modules, players have access to strategy and tactical training that is always on the cutting edge of gameplay. “Fortnite is a game that’s constantly changing, and not just because of season updates,” continued a founder of Einstein. “Einstein is the only platform that avoids ruts and keeps players on the forefront to ensure a tactical advantage. When our players learn how to master strategies that no one else is using, we see them skyrocket through the rankings all the way to Champion League.”

Videos and training courses allow subscribers to easily master different aspects of the game, including:

● Weapons

● Locations

● Adaptability

● Building

This is what makes the service ideal for both new players and experienced gamers who need to identify and rectify weaknesses in their gameplay.

About Einstein

Einstein is an elite Fortnite training academy founded in 2020 by Fortnite pro players and enthusiasts. It has become a popular destination for new and experienced players due to its affordable video-based training modules and bespoke advice from pro-ranked players.

Specializing in hyper-improvement, Einstein provides players with the advice and strategy needed to improve quickly without having to spend a lot of time or money. With the average user increasing kills per game by 10x, Einstein is on track to becoming the premier training platform for Fortnite players worldwide.

With more subscribers than ever reaching the coveted Fortnite Champion League, Einstein is further cementing its status as a crucible of Fortnite strategy and education for amateurs and pro players.

