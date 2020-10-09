Just in Time for the Holidays! Mounting Dream Announces Two Exciting New High-performance TV Wall Mounts

/EIN News/ -- New MD2618 Features an Innovative Sliding Design and the MD2104 Offers Advanced Tilt to Give Consumers More High-quality Options for Enjoying Entertainment during COVID-19



LA PUENTE, Calif., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time to improve the home entertainment experience, Mounting Dream, the award-winning developer of TV wall mounts and AV accessories, announced today the availability of the MD2618 TV Wall Mount with Sliding Design and the MD2104 Tilting TV Wall Mount. As the pandemic continues, American households are turning more and more to home entertainment. Sales of large TVs continue to rise and streaming services are adding new subscribers at a rapid rate. Netflix added 26 million new subscribers in the first two quarters of 2020 alone, as compared to 28 million subscribers in all of 2019.

“Mounting Dream continues to grow as consumers turn to our solutions to improve their home entertainment experience with innovative, well-designed products. Our U.S. revenues grew significantly in the first half of 2020 both U.S. and worldwide,” said Oliver Shawn, president of Mounting Dream. “We are offering exciting deals for Amazon Prime Days and our two new products give consumers new ways to enjoy their entertainment experience on large TVs, a market segment that continues to grow impressively.”

New and Innovative MD2618 TV Wall Mount with Sliding Design

The new MD2618 is a full motion TV mount featuring advanced swivel and tilt, ultimate centering control, durability/reliability and easy installation. Specific features include:

Handles loads up to 100 lbs.

Ideal for most TVs 42-70”

Max VESA of 600 x 400mm/mounting hole spacing

Dual articulating 6-arm design helps reduce glare and optimize the viewing experience

Wall mount TV bracket allows TV shifting left, right or center aligned on 16” wall plate

Heavy-duty, stainless steel construction makes whole TV mounting bracket unit sturdy and safe

All Mounting Dream brackets are built for dry wall and wood stud walls, and concrete walls, not for dry wall alone! Concrete anchors will be sent per request

The tilt wall mount of choice for most TV brands including: Samsung, TCL, LG, TOSHIBA, Hisense, Insignia, Vizio, Sony, Sharp, Panasonic, Philips and more.

Exciting and Advanced MD2104 Tilting TV Wall Mount

The Mounting Dream MD2104 is an advanced TV mount that tilts backward 2 degrees and forward 15 degrees, and allows consumers to plug and unplug cords and cables without removing the TV from the mount. Exciting features of the MD2104 include:

Handles loads up to 100 lbs.

Ideal for most TVs 42-70”

Max VESA of 600 x 400mm/mounting hole spacing

Space saving design enables consumers to position their TV as close 2.6” to the wall and extends up to 7” for easy cable access

Designed for stud spacing of 16”, 18” or 24”. Also ideal for concrete walls. Concrete anchors will be sent per request. Not for use with drywall walls only

The tilt wall mount of choice for most TV brands including: Samsung, TCL, LG, TOSHIBA, Hisense, Insignia, Vizio, Sony, Sharp, Panasonic, Philips and more.

About Mounting Dream

Mounting Dream is the leader in AV/TV wall mount solutions, offering a one-stop shop for everything you need. Mounting Dream products are frequently rated #1 in their product category. Every minute, three American families purchase a Mounting Dream product. We have more than 25 years of experience, hold 29 design and technology patents. All of our star products meet UL safety requirements. We design state-of-the-art products and support them with outstanding customer service.

Our customer service team is ready to help you select the best product for your specific need, guide you on installation and demonstrate how to best use our products. We frequently incorporate customer feedback when we design new products.

