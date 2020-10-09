Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mental Health Treatment is on the Ballot: Cast an Informed Vote for Montana Governor

More than 90 percent of Montanans with substance use disorders do not receive treatment. In fact, lack of treatment and services is a big reason that people on probation or parole return to jail instead of to their family, jobs, and communities. Providing access to treatment for mental health or a substance use disorder is less expensive than putting people in jail, reducing the burden on taxpayers while keeping our communities safe and healthy. 

Since 2016, Medicaid expansion has helped almost 100,000 Montanans receive access to health care, including funding and increasing access to substance use disorder treatment in Montana.

We do not support or oppose candidates, but we urge you to cast an informed vote.

Mike Cooney (left) and Greg Gianforte (right) are the two candidates running for governor of Montana
Issue Mike Cooney Greg Gianforte
Commits to proposing a budget with increased funding for mental health and substance use disorder treatment? Yes Voted to fund a lawsuit that seeks to end Medicaid expansion, including treatment for mental health and substance use disorders

The ACLU is a nonpartisan organization that does not endorse or oppose candidates. This campaign informs Montanans on candidates’ positions before they cast their ballot.  

Paid for by American Civil Liberties Union, Inc. Anthony Romero, Executive Director 125 Broad Street New York, New York 10004

