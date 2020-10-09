Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Diegnan, Greenstein Bill to Address Poll Worker Shortages OK’d by Committee

Trenton – To ensure New Jersey has an adequate supply of election poll workers this November, the Senate Labor Committee today approved legislation sponsored by Senators Patrick Diegnan and Linda Greenstein, which would allow minors to serve as poll workers on election days.

 

“With the upcoming election occurring in the midst of a pandemic, it is important to allow individuals who are 16 to 18 years of age to serve as poll workers on election days,” said Senator Diegnan (D-Middlesex). “This will help reduce the risk of exposing our seniors, who make up the bulk of the poll workers and are the demographic most vulnerable, to the coronavirus.”

 

The bill, S-2209, would permit minors between the ages of 16 and 18 to be employed as election workers between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on a day that an election is held. Under current law, only individuals 18 years or older can serve as an Election Day poll worker.

 

“This is a great opportunity to encourage our younger generation to get more involved in politics, and become lifelong voters,” said Senator Greenstein (D- Middlesex/Mercer). “Even though they will not be able to vote on Election Day, working at the polls will be a valuable experience that they will enjoy and learn from.”

 

The bill cleared committee by a vote of 5-0.

