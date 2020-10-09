Coronavirus - Gambia: Daily Case Update as of 8th October 2020
Active cases: 1,063 New cases: 4 New tests: 114 Total confirmed: 3,617 Recovered: 2,437 (+202) Deaths: 117 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, The Gambia.
