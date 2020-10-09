Zai Lab Announces Full Exercise of the Over-allotment Option

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), an innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, announced full exercise of the over-allotment option.



We refer to the Prospectus, the allotment results announcement of the Company dated September 25, 2020 and the clarification announcement of the Company dated September 25, 2020. The Joint Representatives, for themselves and on behalf of the International Underwriters, on October 9, 2020, have fully exercised the Over-allotment Option, in respect of an aggregate of 1,584,600 Shares (the “Over-allotment Shares”), representing not more than 15% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option.

We will allot and issue the Over-allotment Shares at HK$562 per Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and Hong Kong Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%), being the International Offer Price.

Approval of Listing

The Listing Committee of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange has granted the approval for the listing of and permission to deal in the Over-allotment Shares. Listing of and permission to deal in the Over-allotment Shares on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange will commence at 9:00 a.m. on October 16, 2020.

Our Total Number of Issued Shares upon the Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

Our total number of issued Shares as at the date of this announcement and immediately after the completion of the full exercise of the Over-allotment Option (assuming the total number of issued Shares remains unchanged since the date of this announcement) is 86,439,561 Shares and 88,024,161 Shares, respectively.

Use of Proceeds

The gross proceeds to the Company from the Over-allotment Option, before deducting underwriting fees and the offering expenses, are expected to be approximately HK$890.55 million. We intend to apply the additional net proceeds towards the same purposes as set out in the section headed “Use of Proceeds” in the Prospectus.

We will make a further announcement after the end of the stabilization period in connection with the Global Offering pursuant to Section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong).

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases to patients in China and around the world. To quickly target the large, fast-growing segments of China’s pharmaceutical market and address unmet medical needs, Zai Lab’s experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates. Zai Lab has also built an in-house team with strong drug discovery and translational research capabilities, aiming to establish a global pipeline of proprietary drug candidates against targets in our focus areas. Zai Lab’s vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its portfolio in order to impact human health worldwide.

For additional information about the company, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.twitter.com/ZaiLab_Global .

Zai Lab Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements about future expectations, plans and prospects for Zai Lab, including, without limitation, statements regarding business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact nor are they guarantees or assurances of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on Zai Lab’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including but not limited to (1) Zai Lab’s ability to obtain additional future funding, (2) Zai Lab’s results of clinical and pre-clinical development of its drug candidates, (3) the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approvals of Zai Lab’s drug candidates, (4) Zai Lab’s ability to generate revenue from its drug candidates, (5) the effects of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on general economic, regulatory and political conditions and (6) other factors discussed in Zai Lab’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, filed on April 29, 2020, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Zai Lab anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Zai Lab’s expectations and assumptions to change and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Zai Lab’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

