I-376 Parkway West Lane Restrictions This Weekend in Allegheny County

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on I-376 (Parkway West) in Robinson, North Fayette, and Moon townships, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday through Monday morning, October 10-12 weather permitting.

Single-lane closures on I-376 in each direction will occur between the Weirton Route 22/30 (Exit 60A) and Moon Town/Business Loop 376 (Exit 57) interchanges beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday as crews conduct median barrier replacement and longitudinal join repair operations.

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

