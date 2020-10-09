10/9/2020

CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Two-Year Anniversary of Hurricane Michael TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released the following statement in advance of the two-year anniversary of Hurricane Michael, which made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on October 10, 2018 as a Category 5 Hurricane. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Two years ago, Hurricane Michael devastated the Florida Panhandle and my hometown of Panama City. Every resident in the Panhandle was affected by this massive storm and my family and I will never forget the heartbreak it caused our friends, neighbors, and the great people of Northwest Florida. Two years later, I am proud that as a community, we have worked together to make vital strides in rebuilding our neighborhoods, schools and businesses. It hasn't been easy but every day we take one more step towards coming back better and stronger than before. While there is still much work to be done to fully recover from the devastating impacts of Hurricane Michael, one thing I learned is that Floridians are resilient, and our Panhandle communities will forever be 850 Strong.”