Grand Opening for International Hospital in Kaohsiung, Taiwan

Park One International Hospital, celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on September 26, 2020.

KAOHSIUNG, TAIWAN, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park One International Hospital (POIH) held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the first international hospital built in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Saturday, September 26, 2020. The ceremony had a great turn out, as the hospital’s board members and staff received more than 500 guests. The Mayor of Kaohsiung, Chen Chi-Mai, was present to welcome Park One International Hospital to the city.

“The grand opening of the Park One International Hospital in Kaohsiung represents the culmination of hard work and dedication from the hospital staff, board members, and partners,” said Chung Chiung Juan, President of Park One International Hospital. “We are thankful for all of the support we have received from both domestic and international communities, and we look forward to providing quality, accessible care to patients from all over the world,” said Dr. Emily Yuan, MD, Vice-President.

Medical services offered at the new Park One International Hospital include:

1. International Body Science and Metabolic Disorders (BMI) therapy and surgery

2. International Preventative Medicine

3. International Aesthetics treatment and surgery

4. Eye Care treatment

5. Orthopedics and Sports Medicine

6. Neurology and Neurosurgery

7. GI and Colorectal Surgery

8. Family and Internal Medicine

9. General Cardiology

10. Physical Therapy

11. Chinese Medicine

12. Imaging Services

13. Hyperbaric Services

14. Lab Services

The Park One medical team has a strong foundation in orthopedics and spine medical care, including complete rehabilitation. Now, patients from all over the globe may visit the new hospital for international medical care. The international preventative medicine clinic offers executive and annual wellness packages. The southern Taiwan international medical center for body science and metabolic disorders offers weight loss surgery, laparoscopic surgery, and fundoplication hormone therapy for obesity.

The hospital will become a center for international aesthetic surgery and treatments. Experienced surgeons and doctors are available to perform plastic surgery, laser treatments, and body contouring treatments. For more information, please visit http://parkonehealth.com/.

About Park One International Hospital:

Park One Health Care System provides excellent care in the orthopedics, spine, bariatric, plastic surgeries, internal medicine specialties, and Chinese medicine. Providing professional surgery, first-rate rehabilitation services, and support for the injured, the hospital system meets high standards. Park One International has purchased new state-of-the-art surgical and imaging equipment which provides more medical services and surgeries for patients from all over the globe. To read about the hospital’s departments, visit http://parkonehealth.com/en/doctor/department.

