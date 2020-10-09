XPO Logistics Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for Friday, November 6, 2020

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) will hold its third quarter conference call and webcast on Friday, November 6, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on November 5 and made available on www.xpo.com.

Access information:

Call toll-free from US/Canada: 1-877-269-7756

International callers: +1-201-689-7817

Live webcast online at: www.xpo.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available until December 6, 2020, by calling toll-free (from US/Canada) 1-877-660-6853; international callers dial +1-201-612-7415. Use the passcode 13711605. Additionally, the call will be archived on www.xpo.com/investors.

