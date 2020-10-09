Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Growing At A CAGR Of 7.4% And To Target $14.13 Billion By 2025
Rise in usage of single use products to avoid infections across all healthcare settings also boosts the growth of the market.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND
The report on the global Medical Nonwoven Disposables market highlights that the market is expected to reach $7,910 million by 2017, from $14,134 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups. The surgical product segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017.
The market report includes a detailed analysis of the Covid-19 impact on the Medical Nonwoven Disposables market. Over the course of 2019–2027, the market is expected to show significant growth. However, the recent Covid-19 outbreak is likely to affect some of the business operations. The report includes an analysis of how Covid-19 has and will affect the industry, studying reliable sources, interviews of experts, and annual reports of the major market players. The report includes major drivers, restraints, and opportunities within the Medical Nonwoven Disposables market.
To Get the Sample Copy of Report Visit @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/477
Medical nonwoven products are extensively used for providing appropriate protection owing to their ability to create barriers either from the structure of the nonwoven itself or from an additional active coating for personal protective apparel. In addition, medical nonwoven disposable are usually used in the amalgamated form and are sterile, antibacterial, liquid repellent, and liquid absorbent. The medical nonwoven disposables are commonly used in surgical processes, serving as a barrier to microorganisms and prevent cross contamination.
In addition, developments in nonwovens production technology, rise in focus toward preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), high-quality fabrics for safety purposes provided by non-woven material drive the market growth. Moreover, significant increase in geriatric population, government regulation toward health and hygiene, and rise in health awareness further boost the market growth. However, concerns regarding the disposable of nonwoven products and the increase in popularity of less-invasive surgeries are anticipated to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, technological innovations in nanotechnology and its increased use in medical nonwoven disposables production along with the growth in demand for single use of non-woven products is predicted to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.
For Purchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/477
The surgical product segment generated the highest revenue in 2017, and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased use of surgical products in hospitals, clinics, and other medical services to inhibit contaminations and avoid infection transmissions. However, the incontinence segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for disposables incontinence products such as disposable underwear, panty shield, cotton pad, and others.
North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to presence of high demand for incontinence products along with a well-established healthcare infrastructure and technological advancements in patient care. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to increase in baby boomer population, upsurge in disposable income, and rise in patient awareness toward incontinence products.
The Major Key Players Are:
Domtar Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cardinal Health., Berry Global Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, UniCharm Corporation, Georgia-Pacific LLC and Freudenberg.
Access Full Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/medical-nonwoven-disposables-market
The Other Key Players Are:
Advanced Fabrics, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cypress Medical Products LLC, Dynarex Corporation, Halyard Health, Inc., Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Precision Fabrics Group, Inc., and Avintiv Inc.
Similar Reports:
Disposable Medical Masks Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
Laboratory Automation Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
Medical Simulation Market Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2027
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn