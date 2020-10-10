TRAMS DEX and LABS announce strategic partnership for REIT funding solutions through DeFi market place
Delivering innovative DeFi tools for the REIT property marketMELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T8 Exchange PTY LTD and LABS Property Limited are elated to announce they have entered into a global strategic partnership, combining T8 Exchange’s automated liquidity protocol and next-generation Decentralized Finance technology services with LABS’ industry leading capital management and real estate investment trust services to modernize investment structures and optimize liquidity to its REIT funding solution through DeFi marketplace.
With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of modern business, the LABS team recognizes that they need to accelerate the development of digital solutions to ensure they remain on the competitive forefront. The T8 Exchange & LABS partnership brings together deep skills in business and technology strategy, market ideation, decentralized technology development & deployment, and organizational investment structure modifications to help support both clients and investors.
Based on contributing synergy and rapid product to market focus, the T8 Exchange Pty Ltd strategic partnership with LABS was formed. Established in Melbourne Australia, T8 Exchange is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) software developer that solely owns and operates a decentralized digital exchange named TRAMS DEX which specializes in decentralized smart contract developments built on various blockchain protocols including Ethereum. TRAMS DEX utilizes a liquidity pool model coupled with an Automated Market Maker (AMM) protocol that relies on mathematical formulas and advanced algorithms to facilitate financial services for digital assets where users can safely trade, invest, lend, borrow and create digital assets with high degree of decentralization and censorship-resistance.
Through this partnership, LABS would be the first real estate crowdfunding platform built on blockchain to create liquidity through establishing its own money markets using TRAMS DEX financial features. With global projects including Dubai City Development to New Zealand Construction Development Fund in the pipelines, LABS could optimize operations by digitizing liquidity structure and ensure precision & transparency with blockchain based smart contracts as well as expanding its financial reach.
“The T8 Exchange & LABS partnership is a powerful combination. T8 Exchange’s understanding of complex digital asset interactions, its deep technological expertise, and agile, collaborative approach is uniquely complimentary to the LABS team. We believe this helps to generate industry leading technology products and platforms,” said William Tien, founder and CEO of T8 Exchange Pty Ltd. “With global partner networks in North America, Europe, Latin America and Australia, along with close-to-client locations in China and SouthEast Asia, this partnership will allow us to provide more business impact for our clients and participating investors along with impactful guidance from LABS’ Chairman Mahesh Harilela, a member of Hong Kongs’ most prominent and influencial families.”
The strategic partnership agreement will operate under the business name: LABS DeFI based on the signed strategic partnership agreement.
Additionally, LABS will become part of the TRAMS DEX Ecosystem, a network of partnerships that provides proprietary access to tools, Decentralized Finance technologies, and delivery capabilities that help the LABS teams deliver breakthrough client and investors’ results.
