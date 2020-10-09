Forecast Report [2020-2026] Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Prominent Players

Key Companies Covered in the Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market Research Report Are GE Healthcare, Nanosonics, Siemens Healthineers GmbH, Tristel, Parker Laboratories Inc., CIVCO Medical Solutions, Germitec, Johnson & Johnson Inc. (Advanced Sterilization Products), Schülke & Mayr GmbH, Ecolab Inc., Virox Technologies Inc., Metrex Research LLC, STERIS plc and other key market players

Key Industry Developments:

·In October 2018, Nanosonics launched Tropton 2 which can store up to 100,000 disinfection records and can easily get integrated to the hospital information system.

·In August 2016, CS Medical LLC collaborated with GE Healthcare according to which GE Healthcare will distribute TD 100 Automated TEE Ultrasound Probe Disinfector in the U.S.

·In May 2016, CS Medical LLC launched QwikDry TEE Ultrasound Probe Drying Cloth for high-level disinfection of TEE ultrasound probes through effective drying.





High-level Disinfection Grows at a Remarkable Rate

As per process of ultrasound probe disinfection, high-level disinfection is expected to hold a substantial share in the global market. This is primarily on account of the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections across the world.

As per a study conducted by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the hospitals in the U.S. registered more than 6 lakh cases of hospital-acquired infections in the year 2015. Of these, around 72,000 suffered deaths as they were undergoing hospital care. The growing need for ultrasound probe infection protocol and process regarding disinfection are expected to drive this segment’s growth by 2026.

The global economy is in absolute turmoil because of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. Some industries remain largely unaffected by the outbreak, some are thriving, but most are in doldrums. Although the healthcare industry is flourishing, certain markets within the industry are experiencing staggered growth. Wading through these troubled times is a difficult task and Fortune Business Insights™ aims at equipping your business with the most comprehensive market insights, collated and analyzed by our expert and experienced research team.





Market Registers Incremental Growth in North America Backed by Region’s Stringent Government Reforms

Governments in North America have implemented strict reforms and regulations to reduce the incidence of hospital-acquired infections. Considering this, the market in North America is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period. The region is planning to increasingly focus on performing ultrasound procedures.

The market in Europe is anticipated to expand in the forecast years mainly with the growing adoption of high-quality ultrasound probe disinfection practices. The increasing number of imaging centres, diagnostic centres, and nursing homes are expected to fuel demand for ultrasound probe disinfection machines in Asia Pacific.





High Adoption of High-level Disinfection Systems and Other Technological Advancements to Propel Growth



“The rising number of ultrasound-acquired diseases is likely to augment demand for ultrasound probe disinfectants,” stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This is ascribable to the improper use of disinfected ultrasound probes,” he added.

The technological improvements in ultrasound probes which include high-level disinfection systems and techniques are expected to enable growth in the market. This, coupled with increasing government-backed support regarding ultrasound disinfection probes, is expected to encourage market’s growth in the coming years.

In 2016, the Joint Commission revealed that around 74% of life-threating cases can be associated with the improper usage of sterilized equipment. As per the National Health Sciences (NHS) in Scotland, the percentage of women receiving bacterial infection post transvaginal scan is around 41%. Therefore, hospital-acquired infections is the chief factor responsible for positively impacting the growth of the market.





Koninklijke Philips N.V. After Acquiring EPD Solutions Plans to Broaden its Portfolio

Companies are planning to develop ultrasound probe disinfection wipes and sprays to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, Philips announced an acquisition of EPD Solutions in the year 2018. The agreement signed is aimed to expand Philips’s product portfolio especially imaging products.

Another company called Nanosonics launched a new high-level disinfection system called Trophon2 in October 2018. The system has the capability to store up to 1 lakh disinfection records and helps in ultrasound probe decontamination.





List of the major players operating in the global ultrasound probe disinfection market:

GE Healthcare

Nanosonics

Siemens Healthineers GmbH

Tristel

Parker Laboratories Inc.

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Germitec

Johnson & Johnson Inc.

Schülke & Mayr GmbH

Ecolab Inc.

Virox Technologies Inc.

Metrex Research LLC

STERIS plc





CS Medical LLC joined forces with GE Healthcare in August 2016. The aim of this collaboration was to enhace the distroution network of ultrasound probe disinfector in the U.S.





Segmentation of the Global Ultrasound Probe Disinfection Market:

By Product Type

• Consumables

• Instruments

• Services

By Process

• Intermediate or Low-Level Disinfection

• High-Level Disinfection

By Type of Probe

• Linear Transducers

• Phased Array Transducer

• Convex Transducers

• Endocavitary Transducers

• Transesophageal Echocardiography Transducers

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centres

• Maternity Centres

• Ambulatory Care Centres

• Educational and Research Institutions

• Other

By Geography

• North America (USA and Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





