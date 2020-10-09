Launch of the Only Bespoke Professional Staffing Solution for Companies Hiring in Bermuda, the BVI & the Cayman Islands
The only 24/7 inbound strategy in the market that solves the hiring problems of talent partners operating specifically in the Caribbean & Bermuda market.
I have worked with Tom on numerous occasions for my recruitment needs and I have found him to be spot on when selecting the right candidates for the position. I strongly recommend Tom.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Employers based on the Islands are tired of seeing the same sub-standard CVs from multiple sources. Our bespoke Offshore Professional Talent Acquisition System® is the only 24/7 inbound strategy in the executive search market that solves the hiring problems of talent partners operating offshore.
Using digital mapping and proactive search tools, as well as the personal touch, this new solution focuses exclusively on sourcing qualified professionals for the Caribbean region, and has been designed specifically to help both established companies and start-ups based in Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands and the Cayman Islands.
Using this new system, we implement a thorough market analysis and engage in a robust search process, filtering for success, to bring employers candidates that their own Human Resources department or other agencies can’t reach.
Simply put, OPTAS® means clients can gain access to a greatly improved range of high-quality candidates. Whilst most recruitment firms engage with at most one third of the candidate market, by working with Hamilton Recruitment and leveraging this unique method you’ll access the Top 20% of staff that your firm needs.
This allows peace of mind, lower overall costs, and reduces pressure on Human Resources teams.
HIRE THE BEST PROFESSIONAL STAFF
Finding exceptional talent is difficult for many employers. Sourcing globally and using Island knowledge, our unique approach helps clients access the Top 20% of talent – including professionals who may not be actively job-seeking – to work in the Cayman Islands, the BVI and Bermuda.
Our intelligent Offshore Professional Talent Acquisition System® is the only bespoke recruitment solution in the market that solves hiring problems specifically found in the offshore Financial Services & Legal sector.
We are networked with exceptional candidates in the Caribbean and global business centres, who are excelling in their career trajectory and therefore off the market. Because we have these relationships, we can present them with propositions that are truly compelling. This means, when we perform an executive search assignment, we can access talent who would otherwise be out of reach.
WE SAVE OUR CLIENTS TIME & MONEY
With our bespoke recruitment solution, we save time and money finding the high-calibre talent our clients need.
With 20+ years’ offshore recruiting experience, we truly understand the Caribbean & Bermuda market. We enjoy a 96% quality of hire success rate, meaning there are no unnecessary replacement costs. All candidates are screened to ensure they are of the highest quality and a superb ‘Island fit’ as standard.
MEET OUR FOUNDER
Our Managing Consultant is Thomas Burton, a chartered accountant who trained with the Big Four in England before moving in the mid-1990s to join a major audit firm in Bermuda. Tom continued in public practice before moving into risk management and, at the turn of the millennium, co-founding Hamilton Recruitment in Hamilton, Bermuda. Now based in London, Tom and his expert team recruit for the Cayman Islands, the British Virgin Islands, the Channel Islands and other select offshore jurisdictions. Find out more on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/fsglobalcareers
ABOUT HAMILTON RECRUITMENT
Hamilton Recruitment Limited is the leading established offshore recruitment consultancy for Financial Services & Legal talent at qualified level. Established in 1998 and privately owned, Hamilton Recruitment is a recognised leader in recruiting qualified Financial Services & Legal professionals to work in the world’s leading offshore financial centres such as Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands and the Channel Islands. The firm provides a personalised and highly professional service by matching clients' recruitment requirements with the best candidates available, both offshore and onshore, including candidates who are not on the market.
We recruit successfully for a large variety of offshore organisations including Banks, Funds, Insurance Management companies, Offshore Magic Circle law firms, boutique Insolvency Practitioners, and the Big Four accountancy practices.
