SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announcesn Lawsuit Against LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. – LX
Investor Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. – LX; LX Shareholder Urged to Contact the Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)
We fight everyday, as we have the last 20 yesrs, to protect shareholder rights, enhance shareholder protections, recover losses for defrauded investors, and seek reform through enhanced governance”HENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years, announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) (i) pursuant and/or traceable to LexinFintech’s initial public offering (“IPO”) conducted on or about December 21, 2017; and/or (ii) between December 21, 2017 and August 24, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover investor losses under the federal securities laws. The case, captioned Solis v. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., No. 20-cv-01562, was commenced on September 9, 2019 and is pending in the District of Oregon.
— Timothy L. Miles
LexinFintech Accused of Misleading Shareholders
According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LexinFintech reported artificially low delinquency rates by giving borrowers in default new funds to make payments; (2) LexinFintech’s business model exposes shareholders to enormous losses by prioritizing Chinese lenders for off-balance sheet loans; (3) LexinFintech exaggerated its user base; (4) LexinFintech was facilitating direct peer to peer lending contrary to Chinese law; (5) LexinFintech engaged in undisclosed related party transactions; (6) LexinFintech lacked adequate internal controls; and (7) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.
If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the November 9, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.
LexinFintech Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm
If you purchased LexinFintech securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely awarded the recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by the American Registry. Mr. Miles was also recently selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2020 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2020). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.timmileslaw.com
SOURCE: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
Leading the Fight to Protect Shareholder Rights for Over 19 Years
Timothy Lee. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 615-587-7384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the Recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 - Top 1%