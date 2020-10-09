Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B104684

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connor Spurr                            

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/06/2020 at 1923 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Twin Valley School District

VIOLATION: Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent

 

ACCUSED: Brian Edward Pearlman                                              

AGE:30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ashuelot NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/06/2020 at approximately 1932 hours, the Vermont State Police

received a report that Brian Edward Pearlman (DOB:08/19/1990) posted sexually

explicit photos of a faculty member at the Twin Valley School District, on

the Twin Valley School District's Facebook page without the victim's consent.

 

Investigation revealed that Pearlman was responsible for posting the

sexually explicit photos to the Twin Valley School District's Facebook page.

 

Pearlman was arrested and processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks and was issued a criminal citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 11/24/2020 at 1100 hours to answer to the charge of Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  11/24/2020 at 1100 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A   

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Connor Spurr

Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Putney, VT 05346

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 (FAX)

 

