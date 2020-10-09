Westminster Barracks / Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B104684
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Connor Spurr
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/06/2020 at 1923 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Twin Valley School District
VIOLATION: Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent
ACCUSED: Brian Edward Pearlman
AGE:30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Ashuelot NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/06/2020 at approximately 1932 hours, the Vermont State Police
received a report that Brian Edward Pearlman (DOB:08/19/1990) posted sexually
explicit photos of a faculty member at the Twin Valley School District, on
the Twin Valley School District's Facebook page without the victim's consent.
Investigation revealed that Pearlman was responsible for posting the
sexually explicit photos to the Twin Valley School District's Facebook page.
Pearlman was arrested and processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks and was issued a criminal citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 11/24/2020 at 1100 hours to answer to the charge of Disclosure of Sexually Explicit Images Without Consent.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/24/2020 at 1100 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham County Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: YES
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Connor Spurr
Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Road
Putney, VT 05346
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 (FAX)