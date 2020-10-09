/EIN News/ -- Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.



Notice of Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting

9 October 2020 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG,) (“Falcon”) announces that its Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting will be held via teleconference on 10 December 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Dublin time).

A complete notice and related documents will be sent to the shareholders of record as at 2 November 2020 and will also be filed on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com .

The Notice of the Annual General and Special Shareholder meeting and record date has been filed on SEDAR.

For further information, please contact:

CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

