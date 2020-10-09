Organic Electronics Market Revenue Projections 2020-2027, COVID-19 Impact and Business Strategies by Industry Giants
Growth in of adoption of technologies supporting sustainable development have propelled the growth of the global organic electronics marketPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global organic electronics industry generated $46.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $159.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an in-depth analysis of changing market dynamics, top winning strategies, key investment pockets, major segments, Porter’s Five Forces, and competitive scenario.
Growth in demand because of adoption of technologies supporting sustainable development and need for organic electronics for development of the latest technologies have propelled the growth of the global organic electronics market. Nevertheless, degradation of efficiency of organic electronics after a while and technical in-compatibility restrain the market. On the contrary, increase in R&D activities for various applications is expected to create multiple opportunities for the market players in the near future.
Major market players in the report include AGC INC., COVESTRO AG, BASF SE, Merck Group, Heliatek GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, POLYIC GMBH & CO. KG, H.C. Starck Inc., Novaled GmbH, and Sumitomo Corporation
Market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, partnership, and acquisition to expand their foothold in the Organic Electronic industry.
Covid-19 scenario:
• The demand for the organic electronic market is likely to increase after the Covid-19 pandemic as several manufacturers across the globe have started their production.
• The sales are expected to experience rapid growth after the coronavirus pandemic due to the positive demand from end-users.
• Many country's governments are lifting the lockdown restrictions to start industrial activities. This is likely to be a huge opportunity to grow and generate maximum revenue for several manufacturers with a presence in these countries.
• The companies have reinitiated their projects and procedures, owing to the relaxations issued by government bodies for economic benefits.
The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global organic electronics market based on material, application and region.
Based on material, the semiconductor segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global organic electronics market. In addition, the segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 21.4% during the forecast period. The report also analyses segments including conductive and dielectric & substrate.
Based on application, the market is segmented into display, lighting, battery, conductive ink and others. The display segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.6% during the study period. Furthermore, the segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global organic electronics market.
Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. The region is expected to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the region is projected to register the highest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period. Moreover, the report also studies regions across LAMEA, North America, and Europe.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders from this report:
• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global organic electronic market size along with the current organic electronic market trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.
• The overall organic electronic analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.
• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.
• The current organic electronic forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to benchmark the financial competency.
• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the organic electronic market.
Organic Electronic Segmentation
By Material
• Semiconductor
• Conductive
• Dielectric and Substrate
By Application
• Display
• Lighting
• Battery
• Conductive ink
• Others
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
o Africa
The report is divided into 7 Chapters(213+ Pages)
CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4:ORGANIC ELECTRONICS MARKET, BY MATERIAL
CHAPTER 5:ORGANIC ELECTRONICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6:ORGANIC ELECTRONICS MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 7:COMPANY PROFILE
