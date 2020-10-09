Network Telemetry Market to reach US $860 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Leading Players, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Strategic Initiatives and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Increasing network infrastructure along with the rising need for in-depth visibility into network security and Quality of Service (QoS), drives the demand for network telemetry market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Network Telemetry Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprise), Application (Telecom Service Providers (TSPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Cloud Service Providers (CSPs), Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America), Global Forecast 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Growing demand for outsourcing management functions through the managed and cloud service providers is expected to encourage the MNS adoption. The prominence of the Internet of Things (IoT), along with significant growth in the global Internet Protocol (IP) traffic & cloud traffic, are projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the network telemetry market over the coming years. Moreover, growing security concerns along with application in managing the IT functions by governing over the IT infrastructure and networks of enterprises is projected to positively influent the industry growth. The global network telemetry market size is projected to reach USD 860 million by 2028.

Enhancing profit margin and proficiently meeting the requirements of the varying business environment is likely to spur the network telemetry industry growth. The key industry participants constantly engage in customizing and upgrading their services to survive in the competitive environment, which in turn offers lucrative prospects for market expansion. Moreover, companies are also concentrating on providing advisory expert services to tackle intricate business problems.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into Cloud Service Providers, Telecom Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, and Others. The market for telecom service providers is anticipated to possess a significant market share in 2019 since there is a growing trend of the network telemetry adoption by telecom companies and service providers to analyze, manage, and optimize the complete network infrastructure. Advanced network telemetry equipment and solutions are capable to facilitate enhanced network management and network capacity planning features and deliver security against Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) and malware attacks. Such dynamics are witnessed to fuel the demand for the network telemetry market in the near future.

The global network telemetry market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global network telemetry market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the network telemetry applications, owing to an outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the network telemetry market in North America.

The major players of the global network telemetry market are Cisco Systems, Arista Networks, Juniper Networks, Mellanox Technologies, Barefoot Networks, Pluribus Networks, VOLANSYS Technologies, and Solarflare Communications, and more. The network telemetry market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

