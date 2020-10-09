Microcatheters Market to reach US $2,394.1 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Leading Players and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Asia Pacific microcatheters market is projected to witness highest growth rate from 2020 to 2028 owing to rising geriatric population suffering from numerous chronic disorders

The "Microcatheters Market, by Type (Delivery, Diagnosis, Aspiration, Steerable), Design (Single-Lumen, Dual-Lumen), Application (Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Peripheral Vascular, Oncology, Urology, Others), End-User (Hospitals Surgical Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers), Region and Forecast, 2018 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global Microcatheters market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The market has been studied for the period 2018 to 2028, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2020 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and company positioning based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Microcatheters market have been studied in detail.

The global Microcatheters market was valued at USD 1,656.2 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The rising incidence and prevalence of chronic disorders across the globe has led to the introduction of technologically advanced products which is projected to fuel microcatheters market growth over the forecast period.

Furthermore, rising number of minimally invasive medical procedures coupled with rising prevalence of vascular diseases is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the global market players over the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

North America currently holds most of the market share owing to presence of major leading players and established healthcare infrastructure is expected to account for largest share in the global microcatheters market in 2019. However, Asia Pacific region is projected to witness highest growth rate owing to growing demand from emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan. The growth is attributed to rising government focus on development of the healthcare infrastructure for the growing population.

The prominent players operating in the global microcatheters market comprises Medtronic, Stryker, BD, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Incorporated, Terumo Medical Corporation, Penumbra, Inc., AngioDynamics, and Koninklijke Philips N.V. among other prominent players.

